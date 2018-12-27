ISSN 2330-717X
Thursday, December 27, 2018
Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Israeli Air Force McDonnell Douglas F-15I Ra'am. Photo by Tech. Sgt. Kevin Gruenwald, USAF.

Israeli Planes Momb Syrian Military Site In Damascus

The Israeli Air Force bombed a Syrian military installation in the western countryside of the Damascus Governorate, Al-Masdar News reports.

According to a source from the Syrian military, the Israeli Air Force bombed a weapons depot inside the town of Qatana, causing significant damage to the site.

The source said that at least three soldiers were wounded as a result of the attack, but no one was killed.

He would add that most of the Israeli missiles were shot down by the Syrian air defense forces before they could reach the weapons depot in Qatana.

The Israeli jets had reportedly entered Lebanese airspace before attacking their targets in Qatana.

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) alleged that a Syrian missile was fired into their territory, prompting them to activate their air defenses.


