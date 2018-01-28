Sunday, January 28, 2018
Iran's stealth fighter jet “Qaher (Conqueror)”. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency.

Iran: Advanced Stealth Fighter Jet Undergoing Pre-Flight Tests

Former Iranian defense minister Brigadier General Hossein Dehqan announced that the state-of-the-art stealth fighter jet “Qaher (Conqueror)”, which has been designed and manufactured by domestic experts, is undergoing pre-flight tests and conducting fast taxi runs.

Speaking to the Tasnim News Agency, Brigadier general Dehqan pointed to the development process of Qaher and said the fighter jet has been designed to conduct close air support missions.

It has been undergoing pre-flight tests, he said, adding that one of the tests the aircraft should undergo is fast taxiing.

Taxiing is the movement of an aircraft on the ground, under its own power, in contrast to towing or push-back where the aircraft is moved by a tug.

The former defense minister went on to say that the Qaher fighter jet is currently conducting fast taxi runs.

He also pointed to the development of another homegrown jet, dubbed Kowsar-88, saying that it is also performing fast taxi runs, preparing for take-off.

The Iranian fighter jet Qaher-313 was unveiled in February 2013. The single-seat stealth fighter jet can take off and land on short runways.

Iranian military experts and technicians have in recent years made great headways in manufacturing a broad range of indigenous equipment, making the armed forces self-sufficient in the arms sphere.

Tehran has always assured other nations that its military might poses no threat to the regional countries, saying that the Islamic Republic’s defense doctrine is entirely based on deterrence.

Tasnim News Agency is a private news agency in Iran launched in 2012. Its purpose is to cover a variety of political, social, economic and international subjects along with other fields

