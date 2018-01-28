Spain: Average Pension 1,074.83 Euros, Up 1.91% From Year Ago

By Eurasia Review

The monthly total of contributory pensions paid out by the Spanish Social Security system amounted to 8.91 billion euros at 1 January. The year-on-year increase stands at 2.97%.

The average retirement pension stood at 1,074.83 euros, 1.91% higher than for the same period last year. The average pension from the Spanish Social Security system as a whole, which includes all the various types of pension available (retirement, permanent disability, widowhood, orphanhood, and those paid out to relatives), stood at 930.27 euros, representing a year-on-year increase of 1.82%.

In summary, the public system currently comprises more than 9.5 million contributory pensions in total (9,572,422), an increase of 1.13% on last year.

At 5,883,810, more than half of these are retirement pensions, while 2,359,665 are widowhood pensions, 949,857 are permanent disability pensions, 337,848 are orphanhood pensions and 41,242 are pensions paid out to relatives