US Condemns Kabul Attack

By Eurasia Review

The United States strongly condemned Saturday’s horrific attack in Kabul.

“Our thoughts are with the families of the victims who were injured and killed, and we mourn all those who lost their lives in this senseless attack,” said US Secretary of State Rex W. Tillerson in a statement.

According to Tillerson, “the Taliban’s use of an ambulance as a weapon to target civilians represents inhumane disregard for the people of Afghanistan and all those working to bring peace to the country, and is a violation of the most basic international norms.”

Tillerson commended all the emergency services personnel for their courageous actions in responding to this terrorist attack.

“All countries who support peace in Afghanistan have an obligation to take decisive action to stop the Taliban’s campaign of violence. There can be no tolerance for those who support or offer sanctuary to terrorist groups,” Tillerson said, adding that the US stands with the people of Afghanistan, and we remain firmly committed to supporting the Afghan people’s efforts to achieve peace, security, and prosperity for their country.