Iran: Daily Gas Output From South Pars Hits 600mln Cubic Meters

By Tasnim News Agency

The total volume of natural gas daily produced in Iran’s South Pars gas field has reached 600 million cubic meters (mcm), the Managing Director of Pars Oil and Gas Company Mohammad Meshkinfam announced.

Speaking to the Tasnim News Agency, Meshkinfam highlighted the domestic capabilities used in implementing projects in the South Pars gas field’s phases, describing it them as a manifestation of “self-confidence and self-sufficiency”.

The total gas extraction from the field has increased remarkably, he said.

Currently, after drilling several wells, the capacity to extract gas from this gas field has reached 600mcm per day, meaning it has more than doubled compared to five years ago, the official added.

The total extraction of sour gas from the South Pars gas field has reached 1,382 billion cubic meters, according to the official.

Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh recently said Iran is on pace to boost gas production to 1 billion cubic meters a day by March, roughly the same time that all South Pars phases are planned to be up and running.

The gas field, whose development has been divided into 28 phases, is located in the Persian Gulf straddling the maritime border between Iran and Qatar.

It covers an area of 9,700 square kilometers, of which 3,700 square kilometers belongs to Iran.

It is estimated that the Iranian section of the field contains 14 trillion cubic meters of gas and 18 billion barrels of condensates in place.