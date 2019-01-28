Sri Lanka: Mulleriyawa To Be Developed As Megapolis

By Eurasia Review

Mulleriyawa which became famous for the historic battle against foreign invaders launched by Sinhala kings will be transformed into a megapolis with a technological city and a light railway system as its main features, Megapolis and Western Development Minister Patali Champika Ranawaka said.

The Minister was speaking at the launch of construction work on the rainwater pump house at Ambatale recently. This project is aimed at preventing floods in a 21 square kilometre area around the Madiwela Ela which includes Talangama, Averihena, and Malabe East. The pumping station costing Rs. 2,870 million will be completed within 21 months.

Minister Ranawaka said floodwater management which was a major problem confronting this zone would be resolved after the completion of the pumping station.The Minister said the area was a historic location where the Battle of Mulleriyawa was launched by Sinhala kings against foreign invaders.

Development of the area would be a mark of respect for the people who had laid down their life for the country’s freedom against the colonial yoke.

This project could be described as a giant effort to rescue areas like Kaduwela and Kolonnawa from the threat of floods.He said a similar project was completed at Nagalagam Street to prevent floods in Colombo city. Another pump house and two underground canals would be built soon to control floods in Colombo.

The Minister said a flood gate network and another pump house would also be built in Kolonnawa and a special bridge network constructed to eradicate small-scale flood retention areas.The UDA would take steps to establish several international-level schools in the area, he said.