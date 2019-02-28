ISSN 2330-717X
Thursday, February 28, 2019
St. Petersburg’s St. Isaac’s Cathedral

1 Opinion Religion Social Issues 

Orthodox Church Says Performance In St. Isaac’s Of Song About Nuking US ‘In Bad Taste’ – OpEd

Paul Goble 0 Comments

By

Few stories from Russia in recent times (other than anything connected with Vladimir Putin) have sparked a larger media firestorm than the report, including a Youtube video, of a Russian choir singing in St. Petersburg’s St. Isaac’s Cathedral a song celebrating the raining down of nuclear weapons on US cities.

Almost lost in the media firestorm is the fact that the St. Petersburg bishopric of the Russian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate issued, via its press office, a statement strongly condemning as inappropriate and in bad taste the song given where it was performed (interfax-religion.ru/?act=news&div=72100 and ahilla.ru/v-sankt-peterburgskoj-mitropolii-sozhaleyut-chto-pesnya-pro-podvodnuyu-lodochku-byla-ispolnena-v-isaakii/).

Choral music is performed regularly in St. Isaac’s, Natalya Rodomanova, spokesperson for the bishopric said. But this song as performed by a quite well-known collective, of course, is surprising,” not only because of the venue but because of its timing on the Day of the Defender f the Fatherland. All that makes this “clearly inappropriate.”

In the view of the church, she continued, it appears that a sense of taste deserted those who performed this song in this church “and we extremely regret that such an event took place in Petersburg and even more in St. Isaac’s Cathedral.”  That may not be the sweeping denunciation the song deserves, but it is better than nothing. 


Paul Goble is a longtime specialist on ethnic and religious questions in Eurasia. Most recently, he was director of research and publications at the Azerbaijan Diplomatic Academy. Earlier, he served as vice dean for the social sciences and humanities at Audentes University in Tallinn and a senior research associate at the EuroCollege of the University of Tartu in Estonia. He has served in various capacities in the U.S. State Department, the Central Intelligence Agency and the International Broadcasting Bureau as well as at the Voice of America and Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. Mr. Goble maintains the Window on Eurasia blog and can be contacted directly at [email protected] .

