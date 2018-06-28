Keeping Government Employees Out Of Your Business – OpEd

By Adam Dick

Don’t expect a victory in an American court if you file a lawsuit arguing that the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) should be shut down because it is stealing people’s money, that the so-called security checkpoints of the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) should be eliminated because of the many sexual assaults they facilitate, or that Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agents should be punished for assaulting and kidnapping people who have harmed nobody, as well as for invading and ransacking such people’s homes.

Government agents abuse peoples’ rights routinely in ways for which there is no recourse in the courts to stop it. That is how things are. But, people do not have to be happy about it. And people do have means outside the court system by which they can express their disapproval and impose some punishment.

One way people can do so is to refuse to help government employees who they see as doing wrong. That appears to be what an owner of the Red Hen restaurant in Lexington, Virginia did when on Friday she asked Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who is President Donald Trump’s press secretary, to leave the restaurant, though it is concerning that the action was taken quite a long time after Sanders had been at the restaurant. The owner later explained that her reasoning related to Sanders having, as press secretary, defended Trump administration policies the owner dislikes.

If this sort of action catches on, don’t be surprised to see government outlaw it.

For further thoughts regarding what happened at the Red Hen, check out Robert Wenzel’s Tuesday article at Target Liberty, in which Wenzel discusses how people in government can do “evil deeds” under “civilized cover,” and the Tuesday episode of the Ron Paul Liberty Report in which Ron Paul discusses the property right of business owners to choose who may be at their businesses.



This article was published by RonPaul Institute.