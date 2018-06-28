Putin Receives US National Security Adviser Bolton, Announces To Meet Trump

By Eurasia Review

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin received John Bolton, national security adviser to the President of the United States of America, in the Kremlin on Wednesday.

Russian participants at the meeting included Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu.

The discussion focused on the prospects for developing Russian-US relations, disarmament, the Syria and Ukraine crises, and the situation on the Korean Peninsula.

In addition, an agreement was reached on a meeting between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump. The time and venue of the summit will be announced later.

Speaking before the meeting to the press, Putin said, “I regret to have to point out that Russian-US relations are not at their best. I have mentioned this publicly more than once, and I want to say it again at this meeting as well.”

Putin said he believes that this is largely due to sharp domestic political strife in the United States, “but your visit to Moscow gives us hope that we can make at least the first steps towards restoring full-fledged relations between our states. Russia has never sought confrontation.”

“I hope that today we can discuss what could be done on both sides to restore full-fledged relations based on equality and respect for each other’s interests,” Putin said.