US President Donald Trump speaking with Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of Homeland Security John F. Kelly. Photo Credit: U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS).US President Donald Trump speaking with Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of Homeland Security John F. Kelly. File photo Credit: U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

John Kelly Named As White House Chief Of Staff

President Donald Trump has named a new chief of staff, selecting Department of Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly.

President Trump thanked his current chief of staff, Reince Priebus, for his service to the country and said he was proud of him.

President Trump made the announcement in a series of tweets Friday afternoon following days of friction between Priebus and newly named White House Communication Director Anthony Scaramucci.

Trump said John Kelly has “done a spectacular job at Homeland Security. He has been a true star of my administration.”

VOA

The VOA is the Voice of America

