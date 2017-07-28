Qatar Warns Of Continued Israeli Violations In Al Aqsa Mosque And Al Quds

Qatar participated in the emergency meeting of Arab foreign minister that was held Thursday with a delegation chaired by HE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi. The meeting discussed the latest Israeli attacks and actions against the city of Al Quds and Al Aqsa Mosque.

In a speech to the meeting, Al Muraikhi said that the occupied city of Al Quds in general and Al Aqsa Mosque in particular are facing an unprecedented and systematic Israeli aggression that takes the entire region to a very dangerous juncture that would be unnecessary if there is an Israeli government that pays heed to international community and its resolutions.

In his speech, the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs stressed that the Israeli government’s campaign to Judaize the city and close Al Aqsa Mosque in the face of worshipers and its attempt to impose a new reality in the holy city violates all international laws and norms, violates the resolutions of the United Nations and the relevant UN Security Council, stirs Arab and Muslim emotions, and represents a fierce war against the Palestinian people.

He added that Israel, the occupying power, is striving to change the historical reality in the Holy Mosque by installing metal detector gates in a dangerous precedent that has not happened for nearly half a century, especially since the terrorist crime of burning Al-Aqsa Mosque in 1969, a matter which would lead to a very serious escalation and serious consequences and fuel religious war in the region.

Al Muraikhi said that these violations, backed by military force, are part of the implementation of pre-planned plans to Judaize the occupied city of Jerusalem and increased attempts to impose temporal and spatial division in Al Aqsa Mosque, by increasing excavations, incursions and desecration, a matter which constitutes a blatant aggression against the rights and sanctities of the Palestinian people, the Arab and Islamic nation.

In this regard, the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs referred to the decisions of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) and the Human Rights Council, which have repeatedly stressed that the city of East Jerusalem (Al Quds) is an occupied city and an integral part of the Palestinian territories occupied in 1967, and that Al Aqsa Mosque is a holy place for Muslims only.

He insisted that the State of Qatar strongly condemns these ongoing Israeli violations of Al Quds and Al Aqsa Mosque, reiterates its total rejection of any change in the status quo in East Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa Mosque, and calls upon the government of Israel to cease all actions and restore the situation in the city to what it was, including the removal of metal detector gates and respect for freedom of worship, and the inalienable right of the Palestinian people to practice their religious rites.