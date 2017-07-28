The Rise And Challenges Of Afghan IDPs Beyond The Launch Of IDP Policy – OpEd

Afghanistan has one of the world’s largest populations in conflict-induced internal displacement. Following the withdrawal of international troops in 2014, the country faced the worst security situation. This has not only raised poverty and unemployment in Afghanistan, but also caused a dramatic increase in internal displacement.

According to UNOCHA, the number of IDPs rose from 196,000 in 2014 to 654,000 in 2016, which indicates a dramatic increase.1 Due to lack of security, poor economic and political environment, IDPs have never been without challenges in Afghanistan. And many among the IDPs have been displaced several times, and have become ever more vulnerable.

To address the needs and fulfill the humanitarian rights of the IDPs, the Government of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan (GoIRA) together with the civil society and the international community launched a long-awaited national IDP policy in 2014. This article tries to identify and discuss (if) any improvements made plus the remaining challenges of the IDPs in the period since the policy was launched. To do so, in May 2017, 30 interviews conducted with the IDPs in the capital, Kabul, where the IDPs from different regions of Afghanistan are living plus an interview with the Director of Media and Public Relation of Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation (MoRR) of Afghanistan.

Brief overview of Afghanistan IDP Policy

Afghanistan has one of the world’s largest populations in protracted displacement but its national policy on internal displacement was launched for the first time in 2014. This policy was prepared based on the Afghanistan Constitution – aimed to protect and uphold the rights of the IDPs as Afghan citizens to prevent or end displacement inside the country with the support of civil society, humanitarian and development partners, and NGOs.

According to the policy, the rights of IDPs are to: freedom of movement and residence, adequate housing including security of tenure and in a suitable location, livelihood, adequate standard of living including water, food and cloths; health care; protection of the family; education; freedom of expression and access to information; participatory rights including rights to vote.

However, the policy was launched in a year where the country was in a political turmoil due to the presidential election result, and soon after, a new administration – the National Unity Government (NUG) was established. Furthermore, at the same year the international troops left Afghanistan and the security situation deteriorated, foreign aid declined, and the number of IDPs significantly increased. These political and security transitions stalled the implementation of the policy by all the stakeholders.

There are several key stakeholders for IDP Policy implementation but without their commitment and collaboration it’s impossible to bring optimistic change in the lives of the displaced people. MoRR is the main responsible ministry for preparing plan and to coordinate the policy and policy implementation with other line ministries/authorities, civil society and international community in the country.

They are responsible to create the conditions based on three durable solutions cited in the policy: (i) return of IDPs to their place of origin, (ii) local integration in the place of displacement, and (iii) and settlement of IDPs elsewhere in the country. Durable solutions must be voluntary, safe and dignified decisions of IDPs as Afghan citizens. The policy is a comprehensive strategic tool towards improving the living conditions of the displaced.

The Current Challenges of IDPs

Today figures indicate that in total there are more than 1.5 million people internal displaced as a result of conflict and violence in Afghanistan. Of them, more than half are children and adolescents; therefore, they suffer more risks compared to adults when they are displaced from their home communities.

More broadly, not only the children and adolescents but all IDPs – men and women are affected differently with needs, vulnerabilities and protections risks. The IDPs fled with nothing but their lives due to fighting from all sides – the Taliban, ISIS (also known as Daesh), the Afghan National Security Forces (ANSF) and the U. S. military. Today the main challenges of the IDPs in Afghanistan are lack of: adequate shelter, access to health and education facilities, food, sanitation, potable water, and employment opportunities.

The cited challenges have jeopardized the well-being and dignity of the IDPs. For example, in the east of Afghanistan the ANSF war against Taliban and ISIS backed by U.S air power forced thousands of people to leave their homes, farms and livestock. When interviewed, IDPs said we left everything in our villages but till now neither the Afghan government nor the international community has provided us adequate livelihoods. Thus, now our children are begging on the streets or washing cars for money and food.2

Masoom the representative of IDPs from the south region (Helmand, Kandahar and Urozgan provinces) explained that about 5000-6000 people only from the south region are living in mud huts in Charahi Qamber camp in Kabul and the humanitarian aid by the international organizations, the UN, local foundations and the Afghan government is not sufficient and they are mostly on season base – in the winter season. Massom added that there had been no real improvement in our situation in regard to access to shelter, health, education and food over the past three years. Raz Muhammad the representative of Kabul’s Chaman-e-Babrak IDP settlement stated, “Food is a luxury here, no one can afford it. We mostly live off bread or spoiled vegetables from the market.” 3

Figures indicate that majority of IDPs live in urban environments of their countries in order to have better live. In Afghanistan, a large number of IDPs are informally settled in the big cities, especially in Kabul for economic and other reasons. Living in the cities is not without challenges for the IDPs because most of them are from the rural areas, therefore, they are unused to city life and unable to find job if not by agricultural. Consequently, the IDPs cannot ensure the basic survival of their families. And the government does not have any employment and income generating projects for them. Surprisingly, lacks of action for this challenge can encourage and give the opportunities to the armed groups to recruit among the IDPs, who are desperate to make sure the basic survival of their families.

Among others, according to the IDP Policy, IDPs have the right of adequate housing too. Unexpectedly, so far neither the government nor the international community has built any formal camp having all basic services for the IDPs. This is why throughout the country IDPs are living in informal settlements under tent, houses, which are made of mud, scant access to clean water and latrines, which indicates humanitarian crisis.

When interviewed, the IDPs complained that every year about 25-30 of their children or old people are died because of cold weather with no heating facilities. The government provides firewood for heating purpose only one or two times during the winter but that is not enough.4 The IDPs in Charahi Qamber explained that even President Ashraf Ghani visited our camp in 2014 during his campaign, he promised to prioritize land allocation and the issues of IDPs as a whole but so far we do not see any actions.

A woman living with her daughter in Minarets camp in Herat province said “Even an animal would not live in this hut but we have to… I would prefer to be in prison rather than in this place, at least in prison I would not have to worry about food and shelter.”5

One of the key reasons that development aid is not poured into camps and formal settlements with adequate housing, land, school, clinic etc are not established is because it would encourage people to stay into the camps permanently. Also, this perhaps draws more people into camps. On the other hand, the majority of IDPs want to remain where they are and integrate locally. When interviewed, the IDPs said we don’t have the confidence to return to our home communities and we have lost everything we had, therefore, we want land/adequate housing in Kabul and would not leave our camps at any circumstance even if we are killed.

Why the IDPs situation worsened since the policy adoption

The national policy on internal displacement which has the support of Afghan government and all other stakeholders is failed to fulfill the needs and rights of Afghan IDPs. The current challenges of the IDPs undoubtedly indicate that since the launch of the policy the situation of the IDPs have been worsened. And they are living on the brink of survival. This fact was also admitted by the MoRR.6

In a nutshell, the GoIRA and all the key stakeholders are failed to bring the policy into reality because of several interlinked reasons. The key ones are: (1) deteriorated security situation across the country which dramatically increased internal displacement; (2) decline of foreign aid since the withdrawal of international troops; (3) lack of political will of the government, generally weak administrative institutions, paralysed by corruption, lack of technical capacity and budget within the government, particularly within MoRR at national and provincial level; (4) political and constitutional tensions within the NUG as result of which the policy was not considered as a priority; (5) poor coordination between line ministries/authorities and their coordination with international organizations operating in Afghanistan; and (6) more broadly, the Afghan government together with the international community have not devoted adequate attention or resources to addressing humanitarian needs and legitimate rights of IDPs who are living without sufficient access to basic living standard. The failure constitutes violations of the human rights in Afghanistan within the presence of several of national and international humanitarian organizations.

Afghanistan which is addicted to foreign aid doesn’t have enough of a budget to overcome its all internal and external problems including the problems of the IDPs mentioned above. In sum, due to the aforementioned reasons, the situations of the IDPs who are the victims of the war in the country are worsened beyond the launch of national policy on internal displacement in 2014. In order to meet the urgent needs and human rights of the IDPs or end IDPs crisis, or avoid further increase of IDPs, the GoIRA and all the stakeholders should take into consideration the following important points:

The international community/key international organizations (e.g., UNHCR, World Food Programme, International Committee of Red Cross, United Nations Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, International Migration Organisation, among others) should enhance the capacity of MoRR and provide enough development/humanitarian aid; lend weight and expertise to them for the implementation of the IDP Policy.

The NUG must put the implementation of IDP Policy as a priority. And make sure that sufficient resources are devoted across the government to implement the policy along with the stakeholders, properly and timely.

Afghanistan, the international community, and the civil society together must act immediately to end the IDP crisis in the country through focusing durable solutions, before it is too late.

Most recently, the United Nations stated that “Afghanistan remains one of the most dangerous, and most violent, crisis ridden countries in the world.”7 Therefore, the international community and the Afghan government should further beef up their efforts for sustainable security across the country. This will not only stop more people to displace but will also give confidence to the current conflict induced IDPs to return to their home communities.

*About the authors:

Sayed Nasrat is a former researcher at Ministry of Rural Rehabilitation and Development of Afghanistan, and Integrity Watch Afghanistan. [email protected]

Abdul Tamim Karimi is policy analyst at Ministry of Finance of Afghanistan. [email protected]

The authors hold an MS in International Cooperation Policy from Ritsumikan Asia Pacific University (APU), Japan.

