Iran’s Non-Oil Exports Rise By 13% In 5 Months

By Tasnim News Agency

The value of Iran’s non-oil exports in the first five months of the current Iranian year grew by 13.7 percent compared to the corresponding period last year, according to the latest figures released by the country’s Customs Office.

The most recent data on Iran’s foreign trade indicates that the volume of non-oil exports in the first five months of the Iranian year (March 21- August 22) reached 46.296 million tons, whose value stood at $19.318 billion.

Figures show a 13.7 percent rise in the value of Iranian non-oil exports in the 5-month period in comparison to the same period last year. The major exported goods included gas condensates and liquefied propane.

However, the volume and value of Iran’s imports in the 5-month period have fallen by 5.82 and 9.66 percent, respectively, compared to the corresponding period last year.

The main imported items included CKD (complete knock down) shipment of automobile parts, rice, corn for livestock, and soybean.

The top five export destinations in the 5-month period were China, the United Arab Emirates, Iraq, Afghanistan and India.

And the five countries from which most of Iran’s imports came were China, the United Arab Emirates, South Korea, India and Germany.