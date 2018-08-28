ISSN 2330-717X
Tuesday, August 28, 2018
Latest:

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Palestinian children in Gaza.

Palestinian children in Gaza.

1 Social Issues 

Report That Israel Has Used ‘Administrative Detention’ Against Palestinian Children

Al Bawaba News 0 Comments

By

Israel has issued administrative detention orders against dozens of Palestinian detainees, imprisoning them without trial or charge a rights group said.

The Palestinian Prisoner’s Society (PPS) said on Sunday that 35 Palestinian detainees have received administrative detention orders – ten of whom have received an administrative order for the first time – and the remaining 25 have had their orders renewed.

Israel says administrative detention is intended to allow authorities to hold suspects while continuing to gather evidence, with the aim of preventing attacks in the meantime.

The policy has been criticised by Palestinians, human rights groups, and members of the international community who say Israel abuses the measure, in which even children are subjected to administrative detention.

The UN in July deplored Israel for its use of administrative detention, especially using the punishing measure against hundreds of Palestinian children.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Raad al-Hussein criticised the “administrative detention” system under which Israel is currently holding an estimated 440 children.

“Israel should immediately charge, or release, all of them,” the Geneva-based Zeid said via videolink, calling Israel’s system a “fundamental human rights violation”.

“It should be absolutely clear that international law requires detention only be used for children as a last resort,” he said.

“And whether for children or for adults, detention without trial, on evidence that is often kept secret, under often indefinitely renewable administrative detention orders, contravenes Israel’s obligations under international law, and must come to an end.”

Original source


Enjoy the article? Then please consider donating today to ensure that Eurasia Review can continue to be able to provide similar content.

Al Bawaba News

Al Bawaba News

Al Bawaba provides top stories and breaking news about the Middle East and the world. The Al Bawaba network consists of several web portals and media platforms.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

CLOSE

Please .... help

 

       Your contributions help keep Eurasia Review up and running. We do not receive financial support from any institution, corporation or organization.

       We are truly independent.

       Please consider donating today. Click here to donate:


 

CLOSE