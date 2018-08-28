Sirisena Says Biggest Wealth Sri Lanka Can Give To World Is Buddhist Philosophy

By Eurasia Review

The biggest wealth Sri Lanka can give to the world is the Buddhist philosophy, Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena told the lay traditional Buddhist officials who conducted traditional Kandy Esala Perahera.

Receiving the Sannasa (Scroll) on the successful conclusion of the annual Kandy Esala Perahera from Diyawadana Nilame Nelanga Dela Bandara, Sirisena add that Sri Lanka, which is the center for the Theravada Buddhism delivers the message of Buddhist heritage and culture to the world through this historic Esala Pera.

The Sannasa (Scroll) on the successful conclusion of the annual Kandy Esala Perahera was handed over to President Maithripala Sirisena by Diyawadana Nilame Nelanga Dela Bandara at the President’s House in Kandy on August 26.

Addressing the gathering Sirisena said that as a Buddhist country the biggest wealth Sri Lanka can give to the world is the Buddhist philosophy. Sri Lanka, which is the center for the Theravada Buddhism delivers the message of Buddhist heritage and culture to the world through this historic Esala Perahera, he said.

President Sirisena pointed out the importance of conservation of these great inheritance and historic values to grant those values to the future generation and extended his appreciation for all those who contributed to make this event a success. He presented prizes and awards to the artistes who participated in the Kandy Esala Perahera.