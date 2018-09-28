Nudity And Bigotry Mark Folsom St. Fair – OpEd

By William Donohue

Every year, San Francisco celebrates the Folsom Street Fair, traditionally held the last weekend in September. It is a mass gathering of naked homosexual men, some of whom submit to beating each other in the street with chains and other metal devices. This is regarded as a demonstration in tolerance.

In 2012, many citizens of San Francisco got so fed up with naked men sitting next to children in public places that they banned nudity in public. The board of supervisors vote was close, 5-4. But it was not a total ban: an exception was made for homosexuals—they are allowed to go naked at the Folsom Street Fair and other events. Many prefer to indulge their passions by participating in bondage exercises.

The Folsom Street Fair also features a heady dose of Catholic bashing. Usually, the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence show up, but they are not listed on the event calendar this year. No matter, the bigotry they represent will be given high profile on September 29 at the CumUnion Parties.

One thing that the tolerance police will not tolerate is taking pictures of the participants, unless prior consent is given. That’s right, before gawkers can take a picture of naked men mutilating themselves, they are expected to seek permission.

No one has yet explained why it is always homosexuals who insist that they must have the right to expose themselves with impunity in public places. There must be some unmet psychological need. Why they hate Catholics is easy to understand: We think it is important for street fair participants to keep their pants on.