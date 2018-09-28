World To Laugh At Israel’s False Claims On Iran: Spokesman

By Tasnim News Agency

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qassemi shrugged off Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s speech about a “secret atomic warehouse” in Tehran, saying such a show does not merit a comment.

In remarks released on Thursday night, Qassemi deplored Netanyahu’s speech to the UN General Assembly earlier in the day and said it was a new show by the “occupying” Israeli regime’s official.

“Although it (Netanyahu’s claim against Iran) does not merit a comment, we strongly dismiss and reject it,” he added.

“The occupying regime (of Israel) should be aware that in the new era, the world will only laugh out loud at such false, inconsiderate and empty remarks and fake shows…,” Qassemi noted.

In a speech to the UN General Assembly on Thursday, Netanyahu said he was revealing the existence of the “atomic warehouse” for the first time in public.

As he has in past presentations, Netanyahu brought visual aids to illustrate his claims, according to media reports.

He held up a satellite image which he said showed where the warehouse was located in Tehran, and a photograph of a nondescript wall and metal gate, which he said showed the exterior of the warehouse.

Israel is the only possessor of nuclear weapons in the Middle East, but its policy is to neither confirm nor deny that it has atomic bombs. The Tel Aviv regime is estimated to have 200 to 400 nuclear warheads in its arsenal.

Unlike Iran, the Tel Aviv regime is not a member of the NPT — whose aim is to prevent the spread of nuclear arms and weapons technology – in defiance of international pressure.