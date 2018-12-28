Poll: Michelle Obama World’s Most Admired Woman

By VOA

Former first lady Michelle Obama is the world’s most admired woman in the eyes of Americans, the first woman other than Hillary Clinton to be designated as such in 17 years, according to a new Gallup poll.

Obama won by a wide margin in this year’s poll after finishing second to the former secretary of state and former first lady in three previous surveys.

Billionaire media mogul Oprah Winfrey came in second, followed by Clinton, and current first lady Melania Trump.

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth ranked fifth, followed by German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Former President Barack Obama was first on the list of most admired men for the 11th straight year, topping his successor, President Donald Trump, who came in second for the fourth consecutive year.

Former President George W. Bush placed third and Pope Francis was fourth in the rankings.

The survey, conducted earlier this month, asked American respondents to name the woman and man living anywhere in the world whom they admired most.