Friday, December 28, 2018
Spain's Pedro Sánchez. Photo Credit: Spain Government.

Spain’s PM Sánchez Visits Troops Deployed In Mali

Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez traveled to the Republic of Mali on Thursday morning to visit the Spanish troops stationed there.

Sánchez was scheduled to hold a meeting with the Prime Minister of the Republic, Soumeylou Boubeye Maiga, in Bamako, and then travel to Koulikoro, where the KTC Detachment is based as part of the European Union Training Mission.

Sánchez tool the opportunity of his trip to greet the members of the Marfil Detachment of the Air Force, based in Dakar (Senegal), when he arrives at Bamako Airport, who flew there to meet up with the Prime Minister.

The aim of the trip is to acknowledge and express Sánchez’ thanks for the efforts of the Spanish servicemen deployed overseas, Moncloa said.


