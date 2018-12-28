Sri Lanka: Loans Worth Over RS.180 Million Disbursed

By Eurasia Review

The “Enterprise Sri Lanka – BOC ThurunuDiriya” loan scheme has disbursed loans worth over Rs.180 million (Rs.183,800,500) among 427 young entrepreneurs island-wide up to date.

This was revealed by the weekly progress report of implementing the ThurunuDiriya loan scheme which was released by the Bank of Ceylon on Wednesday.This report also reveals that the provincial-wise disbursement of “ThurunuDiriya” loans continue to be led by Western and Sabaragamuwa Provinces disbursing 80 loans each, while Rathnapura district leads the district-wise loans disbursements by disbursing 63 loans.



The “ThurunuDiriya” is a special loan scheme designed for the potential young entrepreneurs engaging in various businesses such as beauty culture, garments, computer and mobile phone services etc., from all corners of the country. This has given them the opportunity to receive loans at a low interest rate, which they use to overcome their financial problems and develop their businesses.

The “ThurunuDiriya” loan scheme was implemented by the Bank of Ceylon with the assistance of the Policy Development Office (PDO) of the Prime Minister’s Office, the Central Programme Management Unit (CPMU) and the Small Enterprises Development Division (SEDD, to provide financial assistance to potential young entrepreneurs of Sri Lanka.

This loan scheme provides loans without a guarantor and collateral or with lenient guarantor conditions, for entrepreneurs below 40 years of age, who possess a degree or a recognized vocational certificate and who has been in the business for minimum of three years.

Bank of Ceylon branches or the Divisional secretariats island-wide ready to provide information about this loan scheme to youth keen in getting involved in business of their choice.