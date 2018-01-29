Kazakh President Advocates For Iran Nuclear Deal

By Iran Review

Kazakhstan’s President Nursultan Nazarbayev has said that Iran nuclear deal – known as JCPOA – became a practical example in solving most complicated issues by means of negotiation.

Nazarbayev made the remarks while addressing a meeting of the UN Security Council on non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction on Thursday.

‘We should definitely bring political trust and a systemic dialogue back to the international affair,’ Nazarbayev said, adding that ‘Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) may serve as a good example.’

The Iran nuclear deal has demonstrated a possibility of a successful multilateral diplomacy in the sphere of non-proliferation, the Kazakh president said.

This agreement became possible thanks to the atmosphere of trust establishing which is where Kazakhstan had made its contribution as well, he added.

‘I hope for further successful implementation of the JCPOA regardless of certain complications with fulfillment of their obligations by some of the parties to this Agreement.’