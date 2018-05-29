Iranian MPs To Pass Legislation On JCPOA Conditions Set By Leader

By Tasnim News Agency

More than 100 Iranian lawmakers have signed a motion to make into law the conditions set by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei for staying in the 2015 nuclear deal, known as the JCPOA, following the US withdrawal from the international pact, an MP said.

Speaking to the Tasnim News Agency, Hosseinali Haji Deligani said the parliamentarians have developed a motion that, if passed, would require the Iranian administration to meet the Leader’s conditions in its diplomatic talks with the European parties to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Currently, more than 100 MPs have signed the motion, he said, adding that the number of signatures is increasing.

The said that the motion is planned to be submitted to the presiding board of the parliament after being finalized.

Titled “Receiving Guarantees from Leaders of European Parties to the JCPOA”, the motion requires the administration to obtain the guarantees demanded by Ayatollah Khamenei during the course of negotiations with the remaining parties to the nuclear agreement.

According to the conditions, the European side should issue a resolution against the US violation of UN Security Council Resolution 2231.

The EU parties should also promise not to raise the issues of Iran’s missile program and regional influence in talks with the Islamic Republic, the motion says.

Europe should guarantee that Iran’s oil would be purchased despite US obstructionist moves, according to the measure.

The motion also says that European banks must guarantee transactions with Iran, and that Europe should counter any sanctions against Iran.

Europe should respect Iran’s right to resume any suspended nuclear activity in case any of the above conditions are not met, the proposed motion further says.

In a speech from the White House on May 8, US President Donald Trump pulled his country out of the JCPOA, which was achieved in Vienna in 2015 after years of negotiations among Iran and the Group 5+1 (Russia, China, the US, Britain, France and Germany).

Following the US exit, Iran and the remaining parties have launched talks to save the accord.

Ayatollah Khamenei has underlined that any decision to keep the JCPOA running without the US should be conditional on “practical guarantees” from the three European parties to the deal.

In comments on May 23, the Leader stressed that Europeans must protect Iranian oil sales from the US pressure and continue buying Iranian crude, and must promise they would not seek new negotiations on Iran’s missile program and regional activities.

“European banks should safeguard trade with the Islamic Republic. We do not want to start a fight with these three countries (France, Germany and Britain), but based on their past records, we don’t trust them either,” Ayatollah Khamenei said.

“Europe should fully guarantee Iran’s oil sales. In case Americans can damage our oil sales…, Europeans should make up for that and buy Iranian oil,” the Leader stated.