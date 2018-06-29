ISSN 2330-717X
Friday, June 29, 2018
Latest:

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

EU's Jean-Claude Juncker. Photo Credit: Factio popularis Europaea, Wikipedia Commons.

EU's Jean-Claude Juncker. Photo Credit: Factio popularis Europaea, Wikipedia Commons.
1 World News 

Juncker Apologizes For ‘Moldovan’ Language Option

Balkan Insight 0 Comments

By

By Madalin Necsutu

The European Commision President, Jean-Claude Juncker, apologised on Wednesday to a Romanian MEP for the appearance of the phrase “Moldovan language” on the website of European Commission – calling it a “regrettable administrative error”.

Last month, in the section on the Consultation on the Future of Europe, an option allowed readers to select their preferred language of use – including “Romanian language/Moldovan language”.

The Romanian vice-president of the European Parliament’s Committee on Foreign Affairs, Andi Cristea, called for the error to be repaired as soon as possible.

Juncker responded on Wednesday evening, Cristea told BIRN, but the problem was fixed right after it was signalled.

“European institutions have the duty to always transmit the correct message, regardless of context. The situation regarding the Moldovan language on the Commission’s website was an administrative error, quickly corrected,” Cristea said.

However, he added that such mistakes must not be repeated, in order not to legitimize “dangerous narratives”.

The language that most Moldovans speak remains a sensitive topic, owing to the country’s tangled history.

Moldova was part of the Russian Empire, the Kingdom of Romania [between the two world wars] and the Soviet Union before finally becoming an independent country in 1991.

The Soviets, keen to stress Moldova’s separate indentity from Romania, called the language Moldovan – a term still retained in the country’s constitution.

The Soviets also imposed use of the Cyrillic script.

However, the Constitutional Court in Moldova in December 2013 ruled that the official language was now to be designated Romanian – the term used in the country’s 1991 Declaration of Independence.

But confusion still lingers and is exploited in elections, dividing Moldova’s population still further over identity and linguistic criteria.


Enjoy the article? Then please consider donating today to ensure that Eurasia Review can continue to be able to provide similar content.

Balkan Insight

Balkan Insight

The Balkan Insight (fornerkt the Balkin Investigative Reporting Network, BIRN) is a close group of editors and trainers that enables journalists in the region to produce in-depth analytical and investigative journalism on complex political, economic and social themes. BIRN emerged from the Balkan programme of the Institute for War & Peace Reporting, IWPR, in 2005. The original IWPR Balkans team was mandated to localise that programme and make it sustainable, in light of changing realities in the region and the maturity of the IWPR intervention. Since then, its work in publishing, media training and public debate activities has become synonymous with quality, reliability and impartiality. A fully-independent and local network, it is now developing as an efficient and self-sustainable regional institution to enhance the capacity for journalism that pushes for public debate on European-oriented political and economic reform.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

CLOSE

We need your help

 

       Your contributions help keep Eurasia Review up and running. We do not receive financial support from any institution, corporation or organization.

       We are truly independent.

       Please consider donating today. Click here to donate:


 

CLOSE