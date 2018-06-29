Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Egypt To File UN Complaint Over Qatar’s Space Violations

By Al Bawaba News

Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt said Wednesday they would file a complaint at the highest U.N. court against Qatar over alleged airspace violations.

International Civil Aviation Organization revised during its regular session two files presented by Qatar demanding activating clause 84 “disputes settlement” of Convention on International Civil Aviation (Chicago 1944) in settling the dispute regarding Chicago convention with Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain and Egypt, especially regarding closing the skies of the Arab states in face of airplanes registered in Qatar.

Qatar also demanded activating the second clause regarding settling the dispute about interpreting and implementing international crossing services agreement against UAE, Bahrain and Egypt.

Raising this matter to the International Court of Justice follows the decision of International Civil Aviation Organization to listen to the demands of Qatar – the Arab quartet decided to object over this because it sees that the organization has completed its technical specialization through the cooperation of the Arab states with the regional office of the organization in Cairo in putting alternative international airlines of Qatari airplanes in the international skies.

The four states see in a statement on Wednesday that the essence of the topic is that Qatar is conducting continuous violations of all sovereign rights of the four states, in addition to its intervention in the internal affairs and supporting terrorism, which makes this dispute political and security in the first place.

The four states revealed that their objection over International Civil Aviation Organization will be through an appeal to the International Court of Justice.



