During the Military Committee Meeting between U.S. and South Korean military officials at the Pentagon today, Marine Corps Gen. Joe Dunford, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, affirmed that despite the nuclear and missile threat from North Korea, the U.S.-South Korea alliance will continue to grow firmer and stronger, and the U.S. will continue its ironclad commitment to the defense of the Korean Peninsula. The deployment of the U.S. Army’s terminal high altitude area defense anti-ballistic missile system is a direct answer to North Korea’s nuclear and missile program, officials said. The THAAD system pictured here is a globally transportable, rapidly deployable capability to intercept and destroy ballistic missiles inside or outside the atmosphere during its final phase of flight, according to DoD’s Missile Defense Agency website. Lockheed Martin photoThe deployment of the U.S. Army’s terminal high altitude area defense anti-ballistic missile system is a direct answer to North Korea’s nuclear and missile program, officials said. The THAAD system pictured here is a globally transportable, rapidly deployable capability to intercept and destroy ballistic missiles inside or outside the atmosphere during its final phase of flight, according to DoD’s Missile Defense Agency website. Lockheed Martin photo

US-South Korea Hold Exercise In Response To North Korean Missile Launch

U.S. Eighth Army and South Korean army personnel Friday conducted a second combined training event to exercise assets in view of today’s North Korea’s intercontinental ballistic missile launch, Eighth Army officials announced in a press statement.

This exercise once again utilized the Army Tactical Missile System and South Korea’s Hyunmoo Missile II, which fired missiles into territorial waters of South Korea along the country’s eastern coast July 5.

According to the statement, the ATACMS can be rapidly deployed and engaged and provides deep-strike precision capability, enabling the U.S.-South Korean alliance to engage a full array of time-critical targets under all weather conditions.

As reported, the US Defense Department said it detected and tracked a single North Korea missile launch Friday at about 10:41 a.m. EDT.

The Defense Department said it believes the missile was an intercontinental ballistic missile.

The missile was launched from Mupyong-ni, and traveled about 620 miles before splashing down in the Sea of Japan.

