US-South Korea Hold Exercise In Response To North Korean Missile Launch

U.S. Eighth Army and South Korean army personnel Friday conducted a second combined training event to exercise assets in view of today’s North Korea’s intercontinental ballistic missile launch, Eighth Army officials announced in a press statement.

This exercise once again utilized the Army Tactical Missile System and South Korea’s Hyunmoo Missile II, which fired missiles into territorial waters of South Korea along the country’s eastern coast July 5.

According to the statement, the ATACMS can be rapidly deployed and engaged and provides deep-strike precision capability, enabling the U.S.-South Korean alliance to engage a full array of time-critical targets under all weather conditions.

As reported, the US Defense Department said it detected and tracked a single North Korea missile launch Friday at about 10:41 a.m. EDT.

The Defense Department said it believes the missile was an intercontinental ballistic missile.

The missile was launched from Mupyong-ni, and traveled about 620 miles before splashing down in the Sea of Japan.