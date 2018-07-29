ISSN 2330-717X
Sunday, July 29, 2018
Location of Serbia. Source: CIA World Factbook.

Former Milosevic’s Lawyer Killed In Belgrade

Serbian lawyer Dragoslav Ognjanovic was shot dead on Saturday in front of his apartment in Belgrade.

Dragoslav Ognjanovic, a well known Serbian lawyer, was killed on Saturday evening in front of his apartment building in the Novi Beograd neighborhood. Police is still at the scene, while surrounding streets are blocked.

Ognjanovic was part of the legal team of the former Serbian president Slobodan Milosevic before the International Criminal Tribunal for former Yugoslavia. He was also a defense lawyer in several high-profile mafia cases before Serbian and Montenegrin courts.


Balkan Insight

