Saturday, September 29, 2018
Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Adel Al-Jubeir. Photo by Erin A. Kirk-Cuomo, US DoD, Wikipedia Commons.

Countering Iran’s Subversive Actions Key To Middle East Peace, Saudi FM Tells UN

Arab News 0 Comments

Stopping Iran’s disruptive activities is crucial to realizing Middle East peace, Saudi Arabia’s top diplomat told the UN on Friday.

Saudi Foreign Minister Adel Al-Jubeir said that the Kingdom believes halting Iran’s ’subversive strategies’ is an important part of solving the many conflicts plaguing the Middle East.

“Our region has never been spared from the scourge of terrorist groups”, Al-Jubeir told world leaders at the UN General Assembly in New York, before outlining Iran’s support for terrorist ground around the region.

“Iran continues its terrorist activities and its aggressive conduct”, said Al-Jubeir, “Saudi Arabia supports the US’ strategy in dealing with Iran.”

“We reiterate our call for greater international cooperation to end terrorism in all its forms, to dry up funding sources, to punish those who support terrorists,” he said.

Al-Jubeir said the Houthi militia in Yemen depend on Iran, who have provided them with ballistic missiles, which they have fired toward Saudi cities.

He reiterated that the only resolution to the Yemeni conflict is political and that Saudi Arabia would “continue to facilitate all humanitarian efforts to end the disaster plaguing the Yemeni people.”

“We have sought to support the Yemeni economy, including recently with an establishment of a $2 billion fund based at the central bank of Yemen.”

He also said that the Qatar boycott was necessary as the country supports terrorism and harbors extremists as well as allow hateful rhetoric through it media outlets.


