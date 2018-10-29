ISSN 2330-717X
Monday, October 29, 2018
Brazil's Jair Messias Bolsonaro. Photo Credit: … Antonio Cruz/Agência Brasil, Wikipedia Commons.

Brazil: Bolsonaro Elected New President

Far-right presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro, of the Social Liberal Party (PSL) was elected Brazil’s new president with 55.14% percent of the valid votes.

In this second round of the elections, Bolsonaro defeated center-left Fernando Haddad, of the Workers’ Party (PT), the political heir of former President Lula. Haddad received 44.86% percent of the valid votes.

Fernando Haddad and Jair Bolsonaro’s race was marked by polarization and allegations regarding the spread of fake news.

After the publication of a story on newspaper Folha de S. Paulo, Haddad demanded measures from the authorities over the alleged funds provided by a group of pro-Bolsonaro executives to fire off mass messages against the PT.

The Superior Electoral Court (TSE) accepted the requests to investigate lodged by the Workers’ Party and the Democratic Labor Party (PDT). However, it rejected the party’s petitions for preliminary injunctions barring Bolsonaro from running and banning his campaign from being able to share news on any social media, especially WhatsApp. Bolsonaro’s campaign members denied any wrongdoing.

The Federal Police also opened an inquiry to investigate the spread of fake news by two companies at the request of the country’s Prosecutor-General Raquel Dodge.


ABr

ABr

Agência Brasil (ABr) is the national public news agency, run by the Brazilian government. It is a part of the public media corporation Empresa Brasil de Comunicação (EBC), created in 2007 to unite two government media enterprises Radiobrás and TVE (Televisão Educativa).

