ISSN 2330-717X
Monday, October 29, 2018
Latest:

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Flag of Iran. Photo by Farzaaaad2000, Wikipedia Commons.

Flag of Iran. Photo by Farzaaaad2000, Wikipedia Commons.

1 Business 

Iran Begins Selling Oil Via Stock Exchange

Tasnim News Agency 0 Comments

By

Iran on Sunday started offering oil for sale via its stock exchange, selling 280,000 barrels of crude within the first minutes of trading.

On Sunday afternoon, one million barrels of crude were offered for sale in the international ring of the Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX) and soon 10 bids were placed at prices ranging from $61.85 to around $70 per barrel.

Later, 280,000 barrels were traded in IRENEX at $74.85.

Last week, CEO of the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) Ali Kardor had said the country would soon start offering oil for exports via its national stock exchange.

He added that all of those barrels would be bound for exports.

In July, First Vice-President Eshaq Jahangiri said Iran would be looking to offer oil via the stock exchange to counter the US sanctions on the country’s oil exports.

US President Donald Trump pulled his country out of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in May and three months later, Washington re-imposed the first round of anti-Iran sanctions it had lifted under the JCPOA. The second phase of US bans will come into effect on November 4 targeting Iran’s oil exports and Central Bank.

The Trump administration has called on all buyers of Iranian oil to cut imports to zero but Iranian officials say that will not happen.


Enjoy the article? Then please consider donating today to ensure that Eurasia Review can continue to be able to provide similar content.

Tasnim News Agency

Tasnim News Agency

Tasnim News Agency is a private news agency in Iran launched in 2012. Its purpose is to cover a variety of political, social, economic and international subjects along with other fields

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

CLOSE

Please .... help

 

       Your contributions help keep Eurasia Review up and running. We do not receive financial support from any institution, corporation or organization.

       We are truly independent.

       Please consider donating today. Click here to donate:


 

CLOSE

Notice: Undefined variable: font_family in /home/eurasiar_bak/public_html/wp-content/plugins/gdpr-cookie-compliance/moove-modules.php on line 282