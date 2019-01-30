ISSN 2330-717X
Wednesday, January 30, 2019
Latest:

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Women in Sri Lanka harvesting tea.

Women in Sri Lanka harvesting tea.

1 Business Social Issues 

Sri Lanka: Plantation Workers Get Wage Hike

Eurasia Review 0 Comments

By

Plantation workers in Sri Lanka signed the deal offered by the government increasing their daily wages from Rs.500 to Rs.700. The plantation authorities confirmed the months’ long deadlock between plantation workers and estate authorities has thus ended.

Plantation Industries Minister Naveen Dissanayake said they signed the collective agreement concerning the plantation workers’ wage issue.

The agreement was signed between Plantation Trade Unions Minister Dissanayake and Labour and Trade Union Relations Minister Ravindra Samaraweera.

It was also agreed to pay a pending three months’ arrears to the workers in accordance with a decision taken by Minister Naveen Dissanayake. Dissanayake has pledged to impart Rs.100 million from the Sri Lanka Tea Board to the Regional Plantation Companies to meet the due payments, Plantation Industry Ministry Secretary J.A.Ranjith said.

The wage hike also has several other incentives including an additional Rs. 50 under the Price Share Supplement (PSS), Plantation Trade Union sources said.


Enjoy the article? Then please consider donating today to ensure that Eurasia Review can continue to be able to provide similar content.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

CLOSE

Please .... help

 

       Your contributions help keep Eurasia Review up and running. We do not receive financial support from any institution, corporation or organization.

       We are truly independent.

       Please consider donating today. Click here to donate:


 

CLOSE