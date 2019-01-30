ISSN 2330-717X
Wednesday, January 30, 2019
Latest:

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Syria's Bashar Al-Assad. Photo by Fabio Rodrigues Pozzebom / ABr, Wikimedia Commons.

Syria's Bashar Al-Assad. Photo by Fabio Rodrigues Pozzebom / ABr, Wikimedia Commons.

1 Business World News 

Syria: Assad Calls For Closer Economic Cooperation With Iran

Tasnim News Agency 0 Comments

By

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said the Arab country seeks to boost cooperation with Iran in various economic areas.

Speaking at a meeting with Iranian First Vice-President Eshaq Jahangiri in Damascus on Tuesday, Assad offered his congratulations on the 40th anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution and said over the past 40 years, the two countries’ ties have strengthened day by day.

The two nations have always sided with each other during difficult times and this trend should continue, he added.    

“After the complete liberation of Syria, the reconstruction of the country is the most important priority of the government and we want more presence of and closer cooperation with the public and private companies of the Islamic Republic of Iran in various fields,” Assad added.

The Syrian president further stressed the need to pursue implementation of previous agreements reached between Tehran and Damascus.

Heading a 40-strong delegation, Jahangiri arrived in Damascus on Monday on a two-day visit to hold talks with senior officials of the Arab country and sign several cooperation agreements.

Iran is a key ally of Syria as the Islamic Republic has been providing military advisory assistance to Damascus in its anti-terror campaign.

Jahangiri said in June that Iran would stand by Syria in the reconstruction projects of the war-stricken country.


Enjoy the article? Then please consider donating today to ensure that Eurasia Review can continue to be able to provide similar content.

Tasnim News Agency

Tasnim News Agency

Tasnim News Agency is a private news agency in Iran launched in 2012. Its purpose is to cover a variety of political, social, economic and international subjects along with other fields

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

CLOSE

Please .... help

 

       Your contributions help keep Eurasia Review up and running. We do not receive financial support from any institution, corporation or organization.

       We are truly independent.

       Please consider donating today. Click here to donate:


 

CLOSE