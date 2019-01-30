Syria: Assad Calls For Closer Economic Cooperation With Iran

By Tasnim News Agency

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said the Arab country seeks to boost cooperation with Iran in various economic areas.

Speaking at a meeting with Iranian First Vice-President Eshaq Jahangiri in Damascus on Tuesday, Assad offered his congratulations on the 40th anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution and said over the past 40 years, the two countries’ ties have strengthened day by day.

The two nations have always sided with each other during difficult times and this trend should continue, he added.

“After the complete liberation of Syria, the reconstruction of the country is the most important priority of the government and we want more presence of and closer cooperation with the public and private companies of the Islamic Republic of Iran in various fields,” Assad added.

The Syrian president further stressed the need to pursue implementation of previous agreements reached between Tehran and Damascus.

Heading a 40-strong delegation, Jahangiri arrived in Damascus on Monday on a two-day visit to hold talks with senior officials of the Arab country and sign several cooperation agreements.

Iran is a key ally of Syria as the Islamic Republic has been providing military advisory assistance to Damascus in its anti-terror campaign.

Jahangiri said in June that Iran would stand by Syria in the reconstruction projects of the war-stricken country.