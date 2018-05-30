Georgia Severs Diplomatic Ties With Syria, Calls Abkhazia, S.Ossetia Recognition Illegal

By Civil.Ge

(Civil.Ge) — Tbilisi has decided to launch procedures for severing diplomatic relations with Syria, following Damascus’s recognition of independence of Abkhazia and South Ossetia.

Deputy Foreign Minister Davit Dondua, who convened a special press briefing on the matter, said “recognition of Georgia’s integral regions by the Syrian regime” was “illegal and in gross violation of fundamental norms and principles of international law.”

He also stressed the decision was “manipulated” by the Russian Federation.

“With its decision, the Assad regime has expressed its support to Russia’s military aggression against Georgia, its illegal occupation of Abkhazia and Tskhinvali regions and the ethnic cleansing that has been ongoing for years,” Dondua added.

The Deputy Minister then stressed that the country’s territorial integrity and its non-recognition policy enjoyed “unwavering” international support, and called on the international community to give a due assessment and take counter-measures to “the illegal decision of the Assad regime that was manipulated by the Russian Federation.”

Tengiz Pkhaladze, President Giorgi Margvelashvili’s Foreign Affairs Secretary, commented on the matter as well, saying it was not “the Syrian diplomacy, but the Russian diplomacy” challenging Georgia with the decision. Pkhaladze also stressed the Syrian recognition would have no international legal consequences, but added that “consistent and coordinated work” with the Arab League countries and the international community was crucial.