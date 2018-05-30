ISSN 2330-717X
Wednesday, May 30, 2018
Latest:

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. Photo Credit: US Secretary of Defense, Wikipedia Commons.

Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. Photo Credit: US Secretary of Defense, Wikipedia Commons.
1 Social Issues 

Saudi Arabia: Cabinet Approves Measure Criminalizing Sexual Harassment

Arab News 0 Comments

By

The Saudi government approved a measure on Tuesday criminalizing sexual harassment in the Kingdom, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The Cabinet, chaired by King Salman in Jeddah, backed the legislation, which requires a royal decree to become law.

The measure, which was approved on Monday by the Saudi Shoura Council, introduces a jail sentence of up to five years and a SR300,000 ($80,000) fine.

“(The legislation) aims at combating the crime of harassment, preventing it, applying punishment against perpetrators and protecting the victims in order to safeguard the individual’s privacy, dignity and personal freedom which are guaranteed by Islamic law and regulations,” a statement from the Shoura Council said.


Enjoy the article? Then please consider donating today to ensure that Eurasia Review can continue to be able to provide similar content.

Arab News

Arab News

Arab News is Saudi Arabia's first English-language newspaper. It was founded in 1975 by Hisham and Mohammed Ali Hafiz. Today, it is one of 29 publications produced by Saudi Research & Publishing Company (SRPC), a subsidiary of Saudi Research & Marketing Group (SRMG).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

CLOSE

Your contributions help ...

 

       Your contributions help keep Eurasia Review up and running. We do not receive financial support from any institution, corporation or organization.

       We are truly independent.

       Please consider donating today. Click here to donate:


 

CLOSE