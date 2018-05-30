Saudi Arabia: Cabinet Approves Measure Criminalizing Sexual Harassment

By Arab News

The Saudi government approved a measure on Tuesday criminalizing sexual harassment in the Kingdom, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The Cabinet, chaired by King Salman in Jeddah, backed the legislation, which requires a royal decree to become law.

The measure, which was approved on Monday by the Saudi Shoura Council, introduces a jail sentence of up to five years and a SR300,000 ($80,000) fine.

“(The legislation) aims at combating the crime of harassment, preventing it, applying punishment against perpetrators and protecting the victims in order to safeguard the individual’s privacy, dignity and personal freedom which are guaranteed by Islamic law and regulations,” a statement from the Shoura Council said.