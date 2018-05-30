Yemeni Forces Fire Several Ballistic Missiles At Saudi Positions

By Tasnim News Agency

The missile command of Yemen’s army and Popular Committees fired several ballistic missiles at Saudi mercenaries’ positions in the Arabian Peninsula country’s west coast region, local reports said.

A military source said the missile command pounded military bases of the Saudi aggressors and their mercenaries in the west coast region with several ballistic missiles, Yemen’s Arabic-language al-Masirah TV reported on Tuesday.

He added that the missiles hit the targets with high accuracy and inflicted heavy casualties on the Saudi-backed militants, according to the report.

On Sunday, the missile command of the Yemeni army and Popular Committees had fired a domestically made ballistic missile dubbed “Qaher M2” at a gathering of Saudi mercenaries in Taiz on the western coast.

The attacks against the Saudi forces came in retaliation for the continued massacre of civilians and destruction of Yemen’s infrastructure by the coalition led by the Riyadh regime.

Yemen’s defenseless people have been under massive attacks by the coalition for more than three years but Riyadh has reached none of its objectives in Yemen so far.

Since March 2015, Saudi Arabia and some of its Arab allies have been carrying out deadly airstrikes against the Houthi Ansarullah movement in an attempt to restore power to fugitive former president Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi, a close ally of Riyadh.

Over 14,000 Yemenis, including thousands of women and children, have lost their lives in the deadly military campaign.