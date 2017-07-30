Make America Great Again hat in support of Donald Trump at a rally. Photo by Gage Skidmore, Wikipedia Commons.Make America Great Again hat in support of Donald Trump at a rally. Photo by Gage Skidmore, Wikipedia Commons.

1 Opinion 

‘Make America Great Again’ Shouldn’t Mean Rolling Back Human Rights – OpEd

President Donald Trump should be careful that his careless words do not roll back the enormous strides in human rights and civil liberties awareness and progress put into place by the previous President Barack Obama administration over 8 years, which sought to redress the deeply entrenched human rights violations and law enforcement misconduct within the American psyche of the past 500 years, both domestically and overseas.

For all of the faults of the previous President Barack Obama administration, mainly created by various elements of which he had little to no control over, one can not deny that President Barack Obama made enormous strides in addressing and redressing the historic and deeply entrenched human rights violations existing within the American psyche and system, since its inception and founding hundreds of years ago.Conflating and confusing the recently augmented anger and angst that the American people had with regards to their failing and struggling economy, the resentment at globalism and waiting on line on the world stage with regards to many issues, and the rapid evaporation of American youth’s desire to at least live as well as their parents or grandparents did, should never occur with regard to the great progress America made over the past 8 years relating to at least an awareness to combating rampant police and law enforcement abuse and misconduct, egregious human rights violations, the overarching surveillance state, tense race relations, epidemic corruption and unfairness within the courts, and other serious human rights concerns in America.

Recent news events indicate that the Trump Administration is making moves that appear to be severely draconian and jack-booted with regards to “law and order,” and this should concern all Americans.

For example, in the news articles Trump Tells Police Not To Worry About Injuring Suspects During Arrests, and Trump Names Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly As White House Chief Of Staff Ousting Reince Priebus, it truly looks like the country is moving rapidly away from human rights and progress and quickly devolving into an outright tyranny, police state, and fascism.

While these comments may be hyperbole, this type of loose banter by a sitting President can not be allowed by the American people to continue unabated, and is extremely dangerous as it most definitely will inspire federal and state law enforcement to increase and augment their already sick and troubling record of egregious human rights violations both here and abroad.

Only this past week the FBI arrested a Suffolk County Long Island Police Officer Kevin McCoy who forced a young woman who only had a few outstanding traffic ticket warrants into giving him oral sex within his police precinct itself, completely and totally confident that he would be protected by the words and culture being created by Donald Trump and others in his administration.

Even President Obama’s well-intended but poorly implemented universal health care originated from a good place, one where he and tens of millions of other Americans were frankly embarrassed that one of the richest and greatest countries in the world, the United States, could not (or would not) promise their people health care while the rest of the civilized world had long ago evolved beyond this.

The enormous strides made domestically with regards to at least the AWARENESS that America has a deep-seated and deeply embedded human rights/race problem was finally thrust into the light when under President Barack Obama, the heads of the U.S. Department of Justice, Attorney Generals Office, Department of Homeland Security and National Security Agency were all at some point led by minorities in America, predominantly African-American, in order to at least make an attempt at equalizing the playing field, and righting the wrongs of the past 500 years of American mainland history, right from the top on down.

But there was not enough time to fix it all.

8 years was simply not enough.

President Donald Trump rose to office because there was a great deal of backlash, anger, and indeed hatred from a great many Americans who felt that they were left out of the globalist loop and dis-invited from the proverbial elitist “dinner table” during those 8 years, and they felt rightfully angered about it.

But all Americans must also remember that the human rights work, progress, awareness, and legislation of the previous Obama administration also ultimately ameliorated and bettered their situations, as well.

Because when even one class of Americans is disenfranchised, alienated, and ostracized, then all Americans will eventually also become victims, by the powers that be.

Rahul D. Manchanda, Esq, was ranked among Top Attorneys in the United States by Newsweek Magazine in 2012 and 2013. Manchanda worked for one of the largest law firms in Manhattan where he focused on asbestos litigation. At the United Nations Commission on International Trade Law (“UNCITRAL”) in Vienna, Austria, Mr. Manchanda was exposed to international trade law, arbitration, alternative dispute resolution, and comparisons of the American common law with European civil law.

