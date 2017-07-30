‘Make America Great Again’ Shouldn’t Mean Rolling Back Human Rights – OpEd

President Donald Trump should be careful that his careless words do not roll back the enormous strides in human rights and civil liberties awareness and progress put into place by the previous President Barack Obama administration over 8 years, which sought to redress the deeply entrenched human rights violations and law enforcement misconduct within the American psyche of the past 500 years, both domestically and overseas.

Recent news events indicate that the Trump Administration is making moves that appear to be severely draconian and jack-booted with regards to “law and order,” and this should concern all Americans.

For example, in the news articles Trump Tells Police Not To Worry About Injuring Suspects During Arrests, and Trump Names Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly As White House Chief Of Staff Ousting Reince Priebus, it truly looks like the country is moving rapidly away from human rights and progress and quickly devolving into an outright tyranny, police state, and fascism.

While these comments may be hyperbole, this type of loose banter by a sitting President can not be allowed by the American people to continue unabated, and is extremely dangerous as it most definitely will inspire federal and state law enforcement to increase and augment their already sick and troubling record of egregious human rights violations both here and abroad.

Only this past week the FBI arrested a Suffolk County Long Island Police Officer Kevin McCoy who forced a young woman who only had a few outstanding traffic ticket warrants into giving him oral sex within his police precinct itself, completely and totally confident that he would be protected by the words and culture being created by Donald Trump and others in his administration.

Even President Obama’s well-intended but poorly implemented universal health care originated from a good place, one where he and tens of millions of other Americans were frankly embarrassed that one of the richest and greatest countries in the world, the United States, could not (or would not) promise their people health care while the rest of the civilized world had long ago evolved beyond this.

The enormous strides made domestically with regards to at least the AWARENESS that America has a deep-seated and deeply embedded human rights/race problem was finally thrust into the light when under President Barack Obama, the heads of the U.S. Department of Justice, Attorney Generals Office, Department of Homeland Security and National Security Agency were all at some point led by minorities in America, predominantly African-American, in order to at least make an attempt at equalizing the playing field, and righting the wrongs of the past 500 years of American mainland history, right from the top on down.

But there was not enough time to fix it all.

8 years was simply not enough.

President Donald Trump rose to office because there was a great deal of backlash, anger, and indeed hatred from a great many Americans who felt that they were left out of the globalist loop and dis-invited from the proverbial elitist “dinner table” during those 8 years, and they felt rightfully angered about it.

But all Americans must also remember that the human rights work, progress, awareness, and legislation of the previous Obama administration also ultimately ameliorated and bettered their situations, as well.

Because when even one class of Americans is disenfranchised, alienated, and ostracized, then all Americans will eventually also become victims, by the powers that be.