Wise Up About Russia President Trump – OpEd

Donald Trump is failing to fulfill promises of his campaign. Who would argue with that? But how could he turn things around for the benefit of the American public?

Take the Russia issue for example. Establishing a positive working relationship was a consistent campaign theme. It apparently resonated enough with voters. Elected as president, Trump famously went on to say, “I would love to be able to get along with Russia. Now, you’ve had a lot of presidents that haven’t taken that tack. Look where we are now. Look where we are now.”

I get his point. Making an enemy of Russia has yielded no benefit for America. It’s even dangerously increased world tension. That’s what he means, I think, with his “Look where we are now” remark.

But as a result of Trump’s mishandling the Russia issue to date, look where HE is now.

Trump, his family, and his associates have been thoroughly vilified by unsubstantiated allegations of an untoward Russia connection. Members of Congress even want to impeach him.

Perpetrators of fraudulent allegations have made great headway. Variety magazine reports, “Driven by surges for The Rachel Maddow Show and Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell, MSNBC is up a whopping 86 percent in total viewers in primetime compared to second-quarter 2016.” I’ve seen these commentators to be two of the most rabid fraudsters in the so-called “Russian Conspiracy.”

Trump’s primary response? It’s been to tweet. But tweets aren’t fixing this problem. Trump faces unprincipled opposition pushing a fabricated grand conspiracy. They’re playing hardball. But Trump offers softball responses. His retaliation has been a bust.

Other than the fabricators, nobody is benefiting from this. Even principled liberal and progressive opponents are losing out. The Russian Conspiracy is pushing aside everybody’s national agenda, liberal or conservative. Trump needs to get serious about this fast.

All the fabricators are long overdue for hardball responses. If Special Council Mueller is, as the Trump side contends, conducting a witch hunt outside the law, appoint a special prosecutor to go after him. If on-air broadcast outlets are using the public airwaves to perpetrate a fraud on the American people, call their licenses into question. If Hillary Clinton did, as is alleged, commit crimes, prosecute her and her accomplices. No more Mr. nice guy.

The fraudsters must be stopped. The story that 17 intelligence agencies found Russian culpability was proved a hoax. Even the New York Times admitted that. Now a group of intelligence experts has proved forensically that there was no hack in the first place. It was a leak from inside. But yet the fraudulent claims persist in news reports. Americans have a right to be protected from massive fraud. The idea is not to silence divergent viewpoints, but to stop the fraud. Simply correcting false stories has been ineffectual so far. This nonsense needs to be nipped in the bud.

For years Vladimir Putin handled a multitude of fabricated allegations against him with a softball approach. He never effectively dealt with the problem. Look where HE is now. He’s viewed as an international pariah in many quarters.

Allegations include destroying press freedom, blowing up apartment buildings, killing Alexander Litvinenko, invading Crimea. There are no supportive facts. Just allegations. I’ve written four books https://www.amazon.com/William-Dunkerley/e/B0068SP10C documenting this. Taken together, the accusations represent an attempt by Putin’s political enemies to take him down.

That’s what Trump’s political enemies are doing to him. The Russian Conspiracy isn’t the real issue. It’s just the latest effort by political enemies to take down Trump. It’s not Russia. It’s an attempted take down.

You know, even if the Russian Conspiracy allegations were true, what’s the big deal? Russia would still be well within international norms established by the United States through its own actions.

Trump has allowed himself to be baited into a defensive posture over a nonsense issue. He faces a Congress that itself has fraudsters in its midst. They’re trying to use Russia in their efforts to get rid of him. The rest of Congress, unfortunately, is mostly full of members who have been duped by long-running false and mythical stories about Russia.

Now it looks like Trump is trying to appease the dupsters by compromising his promise of a positive working relationship with Russia. But he should think of his own words, “Look where we are now.” If he doesn’t stick to his promise we will find ourselves STUCK where we are now. Or worse.

The only way out for Trump I see is to use full force to take on the Russia myth and the fraudsters that are using it to destroy his presidency.

It’s time to wise up to that, President Trump.