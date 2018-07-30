Clapper Admits On CNN That Obama Behind Trump Campaign ‘Witch Hunt! – OpEd

By Jim Kouri

Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper is believed to be attempting to avoid being caught up in the Deep State witch hunt that has boomeranged on the Democratic Party, Hillary Clinton, and former members of the Obama White House team.

During an interview by Anderson Cooper on CNN — where Clapper and former CIA director John Brennan analyst are held in high regard with Brennan working at MSNBC and Clapper at CNN — Clapper made a statement that the rest of the news media either failed to hear or they just ignored the statement.

Clapper actually came out and admitted that the special counsel probe into Team Trump 2016 is a politically-motivated scam undertaken at the behest of former President Barack Obama.

He also said that Obama was behind all of the FBI and DoJ corruption regarding Spygate — the ‘counterintelligence operation’ launched at the behest of the president in order to spy on a rival presidential campaign.

He said: “If it weren’t for President Obama we might not have done the intelligence community assessment that we did that set up a whole sequence of events which are still unfolding today including Special Counsel Mueller’s investigation. President Obama is responsible for that. It was he who tasked us to do that intelligence community assessment in the first place.”

Just a few days ago, Clapper was bragging about how it was a “badge of honor” to have POTUS Trump lash out at him, former Director of National Intelligence John Brennan (another frequent anti-Trump kook), and others who worked for Obama.

And in May, Clapper claimed on his new network, CNN, that he was “sure” Obama “had no knowledge” of spies within the Trump campaign. However, as more and more documents are declassified and released, Clapper is already telling news reporters that “Hey, it wasn’t me! It was Obama!”

At least one person shouldn’t be surprised.

Former White House spokesman for George W. Bush, Ari Fleischer, also said in May that of course, Obama knew about Spygate.