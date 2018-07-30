Croatia: Popular Musician Oliver Dragojevic Dies

By Balkan Insight

One of the most famous musicians in the former Yugoslavia, Oliver Dragojevic, has died on Sunday at the age of 71.

Croatian music legend Oliver Dragojevichad died in Split, after a year-long battle with cancer.

Born in Vela Luka on the island of Korcula, Dragojevic has enjoyed a long career and was considered one of the most iconic music stars in Croatia.

Dragojevic’s career really began in 1974 at the Split Festival, and during the eighties, he gained huge popularity in the former Yugoslavia.

He was one a few musicians from the region who has performed at Carnegie Hall in New York, Royal Albert Hall in London, Olympia in Paris and the Sydney Opera House.