Justin Welby Reimagines A Poorer And Less Free Britain – OpEd

By Acton Institute

By Noah Gould*

“It’s for the common good.” This justification has been used in defense of everything from progressive taxes to decreasing environmental regulation. But what exactly is the common good? Such a broad concept can easily become a catchphrase and justification for any pet policy. Those who argue from a religious or moral perspective must tread with care to avoid misapplying this concept to prescriptions outside of its natural sphere. Christian leaders are often guilty of “souping up” the common good.

Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, is no exception. In his latest book, Reimagining Britain: Foundations for Hope, Welby sets out to create a new social and political vision for the United Kingdom based on the common good. The most precise definition Welby offers is that the common good “looks not to averages but to the totality of flourishing in a group.” He uses the story in Jeremiah 29 of how, when the Israelites were taken into captivity by the Babylonians, the prophet Jeremiah urged them to “seek the welfare of the city.” Based on this idea, he outlines a list of policy and cultural changes, including greater income redistribution, decreasing Britain’s reliance on the banking industry, and broadening the definition of family to include cohabitation.

Ultimately, for Welby, the common good requires a greater sameness, not only of human opportunity, but also of outcome. For instance, he advocates mandating equal housing prices across urban and rural areas, a policy that, by artificially depressing prices in high demand areas and thereby suppressing the supply of available units, would create widespread housing shortages in cities such as London. Welby’s project fails because he does not properly identify the means of producing a society with the greatest degree of human flourishing and the common good. Welby’s errors, however, are not primarily economic; rather his missteps concerning morality and human nature plunge him into other problematic prescriptions for society.

Before we analyze Welby’s claims, it is necessary to create a framework for understanding the “common good.” At its core, the common good is a claim of how Christians should view the world around them. Jeremiah teaches the Israelites that they should not constantly work against the greater society; instead they should seek its prosperity. The nature of the common good contains two facets: internal and external. The internal facet is that Christians must have the right intent; they must desire the best for others and consider each human as unique and valuable. The external facet is acting in a way which will produce the best type of society. Jeremiah tells the Israelites to “Build houses and settle down; plant gardens and eat what they produce. Marry and have sons and daughters; find wives for your sons and give your daughters in marriage, so that they too may have sons and daughters. Increase in number there; do not decrease.” Thus Jeremiah outlines the methods of creating the type of society which God desires—one where people can freely choose a relationship with him and be able to realize their creative potential.

Two problems plague Welby’s book. First, he conflates action by the church with action by the state. Second, and partially due to the first mistake, he prescribes policies that would damage the very thing for which he cares: the common good.