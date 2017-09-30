Remarks Of Rex Tillerson And Chinese President Xi Jinping – Transcript

PRESIDENT XI: (Via interpreter) Secretary Tillerson, it is indeed a great pleasure for me to meet with you here. I understand that you have traveled a long way to arrive in Beijing and, immediately after getting out of your plane, you have entered into busy working sessions with your Chinese counterparts. And I’ve been briefed that you have just had very good discussions. Since taking office as the Secretary of State, you’ve been placing tremendous importance on China-U.S. relationship and you have played a positive role in advancing the growth of China-U.S. relations. And we would like to express our appreciation for what you have done.

Right now for China-U.S. relationship, the most important agenda is the visit to China by President Trump in November. Well, on top of the two meetings between President Trump and I at Mar-a-Lago and also in Hamburg, Germany, we’ve also exchanged letters and telephone conversations on multiple occasions. I’ve enjoyed each and every one of those engagement, and we have made concerted efforts to push for the growth of China-U.S. relationship. And the two of us have also maintained a very good working relationship and personal friendship. I believe that President Trump’s upcoming visit to China means (inaudible) opportunity for the furtherance of China-U.S. relationship, and I hope the teams on both sides will make full preparation for this important event. And I believe his visit will be special, wonderful, and successful.

SECRETARY TILLERSON: Well, thank you very much, Mr. President, for giving us this time for my delegation to call on you. President Trump is looking forward with great anticipation to the summit here in Beijing, as is the first lady, Melania Trump. And our teams have had very good discussions today to move forward on the preparations for this very important visit; had very good discussions with Foreign Minister Wang Yi, State Councilor Yang, and I think the details of the visit are coming together quite nicely. And we appreciate all the preparation and the efforts being taken by the Chinese side. As you have noted, this is a relationship that continues to grow and mature on the strength of the relationship between yourself and President Trump, and we look forward to advancing that relationship with this upcoming summit. Thank you.