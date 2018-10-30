ISSN 2330-717X
Tuesday, October 30, 2018
Latest:

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Nigerian Muslims and members of the Islamic Movement hold a rally on towards Abuja to mark the annual Arbaeen march. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency.

Nigerian Muslims and members of the Islamic Movement hold a rally on towards Abuja to mark the annual Arbaeen march. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency.

1 Religion Social Issues 

Nigeria: Muslims Continue Arbaeen March Despite Security Forces’ Shooting

Tasnim News Agency 0 Comments

By

Thousands of Nigerian Muslims and members of the Islamic Movement held a rally on Monday towards Abuja to mark the annual Arbaeen march, as another video emerged showing the security forces attacking the mourners.

Nigerian Muslims were pictured marching towards the federal capital territory despite an attack by security forces the day before that killed nearly ten of their members by Zuba bridge in Abuja.

Another video emerged on social media showing the attack on the marchers by security forces in Zuba.


Enjoy the article? Then please consider donating today to ensure that Eurasia Review can continue to be able to provide similar content.

Tasnim News Agency

Tasnim News Agency

Tasnim News Agency is a private news agency in Iran launched in 2012. Its purpose is to cover a variety of political, social, economic and international subjects along with other fields

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

CLOSE

Please .... help

 

       Your contributions help keep Eurasia Review up and running. We do not receive financial support from any institution, corporation or organization.

       We are truly independent.

       Please consider donating today. Click here to donate:


 

CLOSE

Notice: Undefined variable: font_family in /home/eurasiar_bak/public_html/wp-content/plugins/gdpr-cookie-compliance/moove-modules.php on line 282