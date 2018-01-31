Wednesday, January 31, 2018
Latest:

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Map of Georgia highlighting Abkhazia (green) and South Ossetia (purple). Source: United Nations Cartographic Section, Wikipedia Commons.

Map of Georgia highlighting Abkhazia (green) and South Ossetia (purple). Source: United Nations Cartographic Section, Wikipedia Commons.
1 Business 

Georgia Slams Russia Over Customs Point Opening In South Ossetia

Civil.Ge 0 Comments

By

(Civil.Ge) — “We condemn the opening of customs points in the occupied regions of Georgia, namely the opening of the so called customs point in Akhalgori by Russian occupation regime and the creation of the so called specialized customs post in Sokhumi by the Russian Federation,” the Georgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs wrote in its statement on January 27.

The two posts, according to MFA, “are aimed at integration of occupied Abkhazia and Tskhinvali regions within the customs sphere of the Russian Federation and represent another illegal step towards factual annexation of these regions by the Russian Federation.”

The Ministry drew particular attention to the recent opening of the “customs point” in Akhalgori Municipality, saying the opening, as well as the parallel ban on meat and dairy product transportation, “aggravates the dire humanitarian situation of the local population, restricts their freedom of movement and blatantly violates their fundamental rights.”

The Ministry then called upon the Russian Federation “to cease the provocative actions against the Georgian statehood” and abide by its international commitments, and appealed to the international community “to give due assessment to Russia’s aggressive policy and take effective measures against the steps towards factual annexation of the territories of the sovereign state.”

The Russian-backed Tskhinvali authorities opened the new “customs post” on the occupation line in village Mosabruni of Akhalgori Municipality on January 17. According to the region’s authorities, as previously, Akhalgori residents would be allowed to transport goods (except meats and dairy) of up to 50 kilograms monthly for personal use. Products beyond that limit (up to three tons) would have to be declared, however.

Local authorities stress that the “customs post” was installed to “stop smuggling of agricultural products to South Ossetia,” and that it would “assist the Russian border guards” deployed in the area. “Since previously the customs monitoring was happening without them (the customs officers), it imposed additional pressures on the Russian border guards,” the region’s Moscow-backed “government head,” Erik Pukhaev, noted.

Akhalgori Municipality, the territory of which was almost entirely under the jurisdiction of the central government before the 2008 Russo-Georgian War, is home to 4209 persons, according to the region’s authorities. 2337 (55.5%) of the total population are ethnic Georgians, who maintain close economic ties with the rest of the country.

Civil.Ge

Civil.Ge

Civil Georgia is a daily news online service devoted to delivering quality news and analysis about Georgia. Civil.Ge is run by The UN Association of Georgia, a Georgian non-governmental organization, in frames of ‘National Integration and Tolerance in Georgia’ Program financed by USAID. Civil Georgia is also supported by Friedrich Ebert Stiftung.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CLOSE

Please consider helping ...

 

We hate begging, but you should know that Eurasia Review does not receive financial support from any institution, corporation or organization. We are truly independent.

Your contributions allow Eurasia Review to continue operating. Please consider donating today.


 

CLOSE