Israeli Forces Shoot, Kill 16-Year-Old Palestinian Boy

By Maan

Israeli forces on Tuesday shot and killed a 16-year-old Palestinian during protests in the central occupied West Bank district of Ramallah.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health confirmed that 16-year-old Layth Abu Naim, from the al-Mughayyer village, was shot in the head by Israeli forces with live ammunition during clashes that erupted in the village.

Reports said that local Palestinian youth threw stones and rolled burning tires towards armed Israeli soldiers who fired live ammunition.

Abu Naim was critically injured and was taken to a hospital in Ramallah, where he succumbed to his wounds.

Local sources in the village said that the teenager’s body will be buried after noon prayers on Wednesday in the village of al-Mughayyer.

Abu Naim is the eighth Palestinian to have been killed by Israeli forces since the beginning of the year, four of them at the age of 16 years.