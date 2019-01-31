Democrats May Delete ‘God’ From Oath – OpEd

By William Donohue

Democrats on the House Committee on Natural Resources want to excise the word “God” from the oath that witnesses take. The changes they seek include deleting “so help you God” from the oath.

The new version that they are proposing reads, “Do you solemnly swear or affirm, under penalty of law, that the testimony that you are about to give is the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth.”

“Under penalty of law” would replace “so help you God.”

Democrats have long had a “God” problem.

President Barack Obama omitted the words “by their Creator” on several occasions when citing the Declaration of Independence. He also erroneously said that the national motto is “E Pluribus Unum”; it is “In God We Trust.”

The Democratic Party Platform in 2008 spoke to the issue of having a government that “gives everyone willing to work hard the chance to make the most of their God-given potential.” In 2012, the words “God-given” were stricken. After an uproar (the Catholic League protested, along with others), they reinstated the taboo words. Liberals tried to downplay the significance of the issue.

Democratic National Committee chairman Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz said the excision was “essentially a technical oversight.” CNN’s David Gergen echoed her position. Michelle Obama, whose first Christmas in the White House had an ornament of mass murderer Mao Zedong on her Christmas tree, said the whole thing was “a non-issue,” calling it a “distraction.”

We are contacting all members of the House Committee on Natural Resources about this. If they succeed, this will be just the beginning.

Two days ago, Cuba announced the construction of the first new Catholic church in 55 years. It is sad to note that the Communists in Cuba appear more religion-friendly than many Democrats are in the United States.



Contact Adam Sarvana, press officer for the House Committee on Natural Resources: [email protected]