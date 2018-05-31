Morocco Sending Emergency Humanitarian And Medical Aid To Palestinians – OpEd

By Said Temsamani

In the face of an increasing number of casualties among Palestinians and food shortage especially during this holy month of Ramadan, Morocco decided to provide the necessary resources to address these needs. King Mohammed VI personally presided over the operation to deliver humanitarian and medical aid to the needy Palestinian people.

This operation includes the setting up of a field hospital of the Royal Armed Forces (FAR), the granting of blankets and a batch of essential medicines, as well as the provision of food aid by the Mohammed V Foundation for Solidarity.

The hospital, which will be set up in the Gaza Strip, will provide medical care to the Palestinians victims of recent events, as well as to the entire population of the area. It includes the specialties required by the population and adapted to its needs such as vascular and visceral surgery, traumatology, pediatrics, ENT and ophthalmology, etc.

The food aid of the Mohammed V Foundation for Solidarity is diversified and includes essential products particularly consumed in this holy month of Ramadan. This aid, which will benefit the populations of Gaza, Al-Quds and Ramallah, amounts to 113 tons. 5000 blankets will also be sent for the benefit of the same populations.

This action testifies to the natural and historical solidarity of HM the King and the Moroccan people towards the Palestinians.

The FAR medical-surgical field hospital, which comprises several modules and specialties, has a staff of 97 members, including 13 doctors and 21 nurses from different specialties. A batch of 25 tons of medicines will also be delivered to improve medical care.

The shipment of food aid to Ramallah and Al-Quds will begin this evening across the territory of the Kingdom of Jordan, while the field hospital, medicines, food aid and blankets benefiting the population of Gaza will be set up and dispatched upon receipt of permits to be issued by the Egyptian authorities .

So Following the recent tragic events in the Gaza strip and in accordance with the spirit of solidarity driving all components of the Moroccan nation towards the Palestinian people, King Mohammed IV gave his orders to immediately set up this Moroccan field hospital in the Gaza strip.

The hospital will be composed of specialized medical units of the Royal Armed Forces, as well as Moroccan civilian physicians and paramedics. The multidisciplinary medical-surgical hospital will be at the service of Palestinians and will reinforce existing medical capacities.

Through this humanitarian initiative, Morocco intends to contribute to easing the sufferings of a population that have become, for several weeks now, the victim of military attacks flatly denounced by the kingdom and the international community. The King ordered that this humanitarian initiative be implemented imminently and in coordination with Palestinian authorities.

King Mohammed VI instructed to take the required and immediate measures to enhance the capabilities of Morocco’s military field hospital that will be set up in in Gaza.

The measures seek to aid in carrying out its humanitarian mission, provide the needed medical services to Palestinians in Gaza and support their steadfastness and alleviate their suffering in light of the difficult conditions facing them due to the Israeli aggression on the strip

Since its deployment in different regions whether in Sub Saharan Africa, North Africa or in the Middle East , Moroccan medical teams at the field hospital have treated many patients and performed a great number of minor and major surgeries.

Once again, Morocco has shown a continuous commitment to respond to the innocent victims all over he world not only by issuing communiques denouncing aggressions against civilians but by deploying humanitarian aid in an effort to alleviate their suffering and setting up a humanitarian model in an attempt to encourage and to invite other countries to do the same.

Moroccan humanitarian action aims to save lives and ensure the dignity of populations in countries affected by natural and man-made disasters by meeting their basic needs, such as access to water and sanitation, food, medical care and shelter. Humanitarian action is also a pillar of Morocco’s foreign policy, which translates Morocco’s solidarity with respect to crisis-affected people in concrete terms and contributes to international stability.