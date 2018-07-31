Religious Liberty Task Force Scares The Left – OpEd

By William Donohue

Attorney General Jeff Sessions announces the creation of a Religious Liberty Task Force at the Department of Justice and left-wing activists explode. Nothing he said was incendiary or bigoted, but the remarks of his critics certainly were.

The ACLU, which never recognized the First Amendment’s right to religious liberty when it was founded by atheist Roger Baldwin in 1920, accused the Trump administration of “licensing discrimination against LGBT people, women, and religious minorities.”

Americans United for Separation of Church and State, which was founded after World War II as an expressly anti-Catholic organization (it was called Protestants and Other Americans United for Separation of Church and State), said the task force is “designed to advance the Trump administration’s twisted and dangerous view of religious freedom, one that uses religion to discriminate and harm others.”

GLAAD, the world’s largest gay organization that has a history of Catholic bashing, said the task force was “yet another example of the Trump administration’s anti-LGBTQ [the “Q” is for Queer, an obvious redundancy] agenda as they seek to weave protections for those seeking anti-LGBTQ religious exemptions into the government.”

The Human Rights Campaign, a gay entity co-founded by a child rapist, accused the Trump administration of engaging in a “brazen campaign to erode and limit the rights of LBGTQ people in the name of religion.”

NARAL, which was founded in the 1960s to assault the moral authority of the Catholic Church in service to abortion rights, said, “The Trump administration is out to refuse abortion care, birth control access, and LGBTQ-inclusive care to the American people.”

Planned Parenthood, founded by a racist, eugenicist and anti-Catholic bigot, called the task force “another license to discriminate against women, LGBTQ people, immigrants, communities of color, and so many more.”

What is driving this delirium is the First Amendment: it safeguards religious liberty. The pro-abortion and pro-gay groups have no interest in that right, other than to curtail it.

They stand against the scientific community in insisting that life does not begin at conception, and they stand against nature, and nature’s God, in holding that two people of the same sex can marry. Worse, they seek to force their perverse agenda down the throats of the faithful. Which is why we need the Department of Justice’s Religious Task Force.

We stand with Archbishop Joseph Kurtz, chairman of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishop’s Religious Liberty Committee, in commending the Trump administration for its efforts in securing the constitutional rights of Catholics, and the rights of all the faithful.