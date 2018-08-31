Syria: Hundreds Of Tahrir Al-Sham Terrorists Defect In North

By Fars News Agency

Over 800 members of Tahrir al-Sham Hay’at (the Levant Liberation Board or the Al-Nusra Front) terrorist group defected to another al-Qaeda-affiliated but smaller organization as rifts are widening among the militants in Northern Syria.

Sources affiliated to the terrorists reported on Thursday that commander of Tahrir al-Sham in Jabal al-Zawiyah region in Idlib province along with 800 militants defected from the terrorist group and joined Horras al-Din group that is a smaller alliance of al-Qaeda groups and operates in Southern Idlib and Northern Hama.

They also underlined that gaps are widening among Tahrir al-Sham members on keeping or dissolving the terrorist coalition.

Reports from Ankara claim that the Turkish army is attempting to dissolve Tahrir al-Sham coalition to claim absence of Al-Qaeda terrorists in the North and prevent the Syrian army’s military operations in Idlib.

Media reports said on Monday that Ankara had called on Damascus to delay military operation against terrorist groups in Idlib province.

The Arabic-language Sputnik quoted a Russian military source as disclosing that Turkish officials have called on their Syrian counterparts via Russian channels to delay military operation in Idlib until September 4.

It further said that Ankara is trying hard to dissolve Tahrir al-Sham Hay’at, adding that Russia has informed the Syrian government of the Turkish officials’ commitment to the dissolution of Tahrir al-Sham and other militant groups or a reconciliation deal between the terrorists and Damascus.

The report further said that the Syrian Army has continued dispatching more forces and equipment to Idlib, Hama and Northeastern Lattakia in spite of Turkey’s attempts to delay the upcoming operation.