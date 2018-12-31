Iran’s Khamenei Says Palestinians To Form Government In Tel Aviv

By Tasnim News Agency

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei praised the Palestinian nation’s “great victories” against the Israeli regime in recent years, saying Palestinians could establish a government in Tel Aviv.

“The Palestinian people’s victory in recent years has not had the meaning of capability to establish a government in Tel Aviv, but this will also materialize by God’s grace,” Ayatollah Khamenei said in a meeting with Secretary General of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad resistance movement Ziad al-Nakhala in Tehran on Monday.

The Leader said Palestine’s true victory is the fact that while the Arab armies have been unable to defeat the Zionist regime, the Palestinian people and the resistance groups have brought Israel to its knees.

“You will win even greater victories by God’s grace,” Ayatollah Khamenei told Nakhala.

The Leader explained that a clear principle in Palestine’s encounter with Israel is that resistance leads to victory.

During the previous wars against the Palestinian resistance groups, the Zionist regime called for a ceasefire after 22 days and another time after 8 days, but in the latest conflict, Tel Aviv called for ceasefire after just 48 hours, Ayatollah Khamenei noted, saying it means that “the occupying Zionist regime has been brought to its knees.”

“Fortitude and resistance have been the reason for the constant victories of the Palestinian nation in recent years, and in future, as long as the resistance exists, the process of decline of the Zionist regime will continue,” the Leader underlined.

Ayatollah Khamenei also stressed that the heavy pressures from the arrogant powers will never discourage Iran from supporting Palestine on the basis of its divine, religious and rational duty.