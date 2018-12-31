ISSN 2330-717X
Monday, December 31, 2018
Latest:

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman addresses the Future Investment Initiative conference. Photo Credit: SPA

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Photo Credit: SPA

1 Social Issues World News 

Saudi Arabia: Crown Prince Launches Social Welfare Program

Arab News 0 Comments

By

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has ordered yet another social initiative titled “SNAD Mohammed bin Salman” program to empower citizens and to help them achieve their socioeconomic goals.
The first phase of the program includes “SNAD marriage,” which aims to motivate the Saudi youth to get married and to ensure a stable family and social life.

The program is aimed to develop nonprofit social initiatives for the welfare of the masses.

It aims to address the needs of different sectors of society as well as setting up framework and rules for Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s charitable initiatives.

The SNAD program seeks to promote knowledge and awareness to achieve sustainable social development.

On the directives of the crown prince, work on the program has already begun. Currently, teams are preparing the overall structure of the program and are working on its governance model and initiatives in line with the Vision 2030 to promote community development through nonprofit institutions and sectors.

The program envisages sustainable development through social cooperation that ensures a decent life for all citizens in line with the teachings of Islam.

SNAD Mohammed bin Salman program is based on many social and nonprofit initiatives that the crown prince has launched in partnership and coordination with various parties.

The most recent of these initiatives include support for charitable associations, the release of prisoners and the development of historical mosques etc.

A number of other initiatives will also be launched in different phases. Details about this program are available on its official website www.snad.org.sa.


Enjoy the article? Then please consider donating today to ensure that Eurasia Review can continue to be able to provide similar content.

Arab News

Arab News

Arab News is Saudi Arabia's first English-language newspaper. It was founded in 1975 by Hisham and Mohammed Ali Hafiz. Today, it is one of 29 publications produced by Saudi Research & Publishing Company (SRPC), a subsidiary of Saudi Research & Marketing Group (SRMG).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

CLOSE

Please .... help

 

       Your contributions help keep Eurasia Review up and running. We do not receive financial support from any institution, corporation or organization.

       We are truly independent.

       Please consider donating today. Click here to donate:


 

CLOSE