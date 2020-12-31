ISSN 2330-717X
Sri Lanka To Reopen Cinemas Under Strict Safety Guidelines

Sri Lanka’s Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa has supported reopening cinemas in compliance to strict COVID-19 safety guidelines.

The Film Industry has been vulnerable due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, as both production and consumption of its output has stopped completely.

After a careful deliberation with artists, including film Producers, Directors and members of the Film Association, Minister of Buddhasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa has permitted the reopening of cinemas under strict, new health protocols.

In order to revive the entertainment industry, this decision has been taken but cinemas in isolated areas still remain closed, the government said.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa stressed on the importance of enforcing strict sanitization rules within the cinema premises and request the public to strictly adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines issued by Ministry of Health and safely return to the new normalcy

